Exchange Club donates Pack And Plays for families in need

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Lowndes County moms are receiving a special gift for safe sleep.

On Thursday, The Exchange Club of Valdosta donated 14 Pack And Plays to Babies Can't Wait and the Baby LUV (Lowndes Unique Victories) program.

As part of the Department of Public Health, the program helps educate new and soon-to-be parents about safe sleep practices and babies and the importance of early prenatal care.

Program Manager Tiffany Crowell Vinson said Lowndes County has been considered a 'hot spot,' reporting the highest rate of infant deaths within comparable counties in the state.

Staff said three infants die every week in the state of Georgia, and the majority of these deaths are preventable.

Vinson cites the lack of early prenatal care and unsafe sleep practices, like co-sleeping, as one of the main causes of these preventable infant deaths.

"It's so important because a lot of times we don't think of why a baby dies, because we want to bond with our babies, we want to hold them all the time," Vinson said. "We don't hear a lot about those safe sleep practices and education, but we want to keep this education at the forefront."

The Pack and Plays will be going to families in Lowndes County that may not have a safe place for babies to sleep on their own, and potentially saving 14 lives.

The program also helps 'high risk' families with things like gas vouchers, housing and GED help in order to best support their children.