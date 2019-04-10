Executive Director of Tallahassee's CRA let go

By: Mariel Carbone | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Executive Director of Tallahassee's Community Redevelopment Agency has been let go.

City Manager Reese Goad informed Roxanne Manning on Wednesday morning. The city commissioners then received an email reading, "As an executive management position, you serve at the pleasure of the City Manager. As part of a directional change within the Community Redevelopment Agency, your employment with the City of Tallahassee will be severed effective April 10, 2019."

Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder will oversee the agency for the time being.

The letter does not state the specific reason for her termination, or the new direction of the CRA.

Manning will be offered a severance package if she chooses to resign. A spokesperson for the city said Manning is weighing her options.

The CRA came under scrutiny over the last two years after a subpoena demanded thousands of documents from the agency relating to a federal investigation.

Last year, Leon County decided to remove itself from the CRA and the downtown CRA is being dismantled.