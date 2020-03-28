Executive order issued for recreational vessels

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has enacted a new executive order which requires recreational boats to stay at least 50 feet apart.

According to the order, "This distance provision does not apply to permitted mooring fields, public or private marinas, or any other permanently installed wet slips, and does not apply to vessels underway unless they are tied, rafted or moored to another vessel."

The order also limits the amount of people allowed on any boat/vessel to no more than 10 people.

NEW Executive Order: Recreational vessels must be at least 50 feet apart with no more than 10 people on board effective immediately: https://t.co/UdppwO1dw3 #Florida #Coronavirus #boating #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/VK5akKCKDA — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 27, 2020

To read the executive order, click on the link in the "related documents" section at the top of this page (or below this article on your mobile device.)

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.