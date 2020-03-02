Expected weather moves FSU/Mercer game to Dick Howser Stadium

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State has announced Tuesday's game against Mercer University has been moved from Macon, Georgia to Tallahassee due to expected weather in the Macon area.

FSU says free admission will be given to all fans for the 4 p.m. first pitch. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

FSU adds there will be no video stream of the game and due to the quick turnaround, it will not be a $2 Tuesday at the ballpark.

For more information, click here.

The Noles enter Tuesday having won eight of their last 10 games.