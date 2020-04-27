Expecting Tallahassee parents hold drive-by baby shower

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Something you’ll only see in 2020 is a drive by baby shower.

This new trend to celebrate baby showers has made its way to Tallahassee and gives family and friends a chance to safely greet new life with gifts and signs of love.

Whitney, Brandon and Braedyn wanted to welcome Colbie Drew into the world with a baby shower Sunday afternoon. With their original plans canceled, they thought of another way to make it happen.

“Recently we decided to do the drive-by shower just to keep everybody safe including me, the baby and everybody else," said expecting mother Whitney Whitaker.

Their loved ones showed up delivering gifts and supplies for baby Colbie Drew. Some sang and danced their way down the street, warming the hearts of these expecting parents.

“It’s been good because we’re still able to do something," said expecting father Brandon Whitaker. "It gets us out of the house and enjoy this beautiful day so yeah we’ve been very blessed and just want to thank everybody.”

The pandemic has proven to make being pregnant a little more challenging for Whitney, as she had to visit the hospital without her husband. She said she’s hopeful everything will work out.

“It’s been hard, but I know that God is looking out for us as a family and everything is going to be okay and we just can’t wait to meet Colbie Drew," said Whitney.

The Whitakers say they’re expecting Colbie Drew in the next two and half weeks.

As of now, the CDC says pregnant people have about the same risk as anybody else to catch the coronavirus.

