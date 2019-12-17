Expert finds Dyke Industries stabbing suspect incompetent for trial

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A mental health expert found the man accused of going on a stabbing spree at Dyke Industries in September incompetent to stand trial.

Antwann Brown is accused of stabbing five of his co-workers on September 11. All of them survived the stabbing. Brown told police that day he saw demons in the people he stabbed.

The state has ordered a second expert to evaluate Brown.

Earlier this year, Brown entered a not guilty plea to five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection to the stabbing. He'll be back in court early next year.

