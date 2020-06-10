FAMU AD: 'All indications look like' homecoming will happen

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) A lot of Rattler fans have been worried about whether or not homecoming will happen in 2020.

On a Zoom call hosted by Florida A&M on Wednesday, Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said all indications look like FAMU will have homecoming this year.

Gosha added the event might not be what FAMU alums have experienced in the past, but this is a positive sign.

"All indications look like we will be playing football and fall sports, and that includes homecoming," Gosha said. "Homecoming will be a little bit different. I know there are questions about some of the ancillary events around it. Our goal is to maintain all of our traditions and normalcy as best we can within the new protocols set forth."

Gosha also said they have tested about 20 players for COVID-19 and they are waiting for the results. The school eyes a July 1 return for players.