FAMU AD says loss of college football revenue would be devastating

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Some experts say the global COVID-19 pandemic could effect the upcoming college football season.

For a school like Florida A&M, that could have major implications for their athletic programs.

"It would certainly shake the foundation of our existence, to be frank," FAMU first-year athletic director Kortne Gosha said.

Strong words from the athletic director as FAMU potentially faces a loss of at least $675,000 in guaranteed money from two football contests.

Money that would help fund their other 14 varsity sports.

"Football, in the majority of your athletic departments, generates from 80-90% of the revenue," Gosha said. "At this point, I think it's certainly a 50-50 conversation."

In the most recent financial data available, the athletic department broke even, generating and spending just under $10 million dollars.

"With contracts, with events that are planned, we're really having to look at those types of things," he said.

Gosha said a potential revenue shortage could have devastating effects, including the potential loss of varsity sports.

"I think that everything will be on the table," Gosha said. "We definitely have to take a look at some significant opportunities that we have and assess them."

Because FAMU does not generate the type of revenue Florida State does, Gosha says potential losses could hit them and other HBCU's especially hard.

"Every cent matters," Gosha said. "Every piece of revenue matters. We operate pretty lean, a pretty lean model, there's not a lot of margin for error or, what I call, acts of god."

Gosha says if the current situation does not change by early June, serious conversations about cancellations would start with the upper management