FAMU Athletics Director retiring; new AD to be announced Saturday

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M says Athletic Director Dr. John Eason has announced his retirement, effective December 2.

BREAKING: FAMU Director of Athletics Dr. John Eason has announced his retirement effective Dec. 2 ... The School will formally introduce a new Director of Athletics tomorrow morning at the Future of FAMU Athletics Fundraising Breakfast — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) November 22, 2019

The school says the new AD will be announced Saturday morning.

Eason was introduced as the school's interim Athletic Director on November 15, 2017, after former AD Milton Overton left FAMU to become the director of athletics at Kennesaw State.

Under Eason, the school has hired Willie Simmons as head football coach, fired LeDawn Gibson as FAMU"s women's basketball coach and promoted Kevin Lynum to the head coach of the program.

Eason's tenure also hasn't come without controversy; the university was penalized by the NCAA back in May and was hit with post season bans for multiple sports and earlier this month, Eason announced the cutting of two programs - men's tennis and men's cross country - in an attempt to help balance the FAMU Athletics budget.

WCTV has reached out to Eason for comment but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.