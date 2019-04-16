FAMU Black Archives and Museum open exhibit honor local doctor, African American pioneers in medicine and science

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new exhibit is open at the Meek-Eaton Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center and Museum at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

The African American Pioneers in Medicine and Science exhibit was unveiled Tuesday morning. The exhibit features multiple pictures of African American physicians, nurses, dentists and pharmacists. Antique medical equipment sit in glass containers with descriptions of each item's use.

One portion of the exhibit is dedicated to Tallahassee physician, Dr. Alexander D. Brickler. The exhibit features photos from his family and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, plus published articles featuring Dr. Brickler.

He has delivered an estimated 30,000 babies throughout his career.

"I started here when I first came to Tallahassee, I was one of the directors of student health with my father-in-law. I worked here, saw the students, became very, very close to many of them," said Dr. Brickler. "The faculty, we were all kind of family when we started out. The faculty was very small and well-formed, and well-recruited so that we formed a little enclave here on the campus that separated us from the town which was very, very different and very unaccepting at the time that we came. Being on the campus here, and being a part of this exhibit is very close to me."

A small ceremony honored Dr. Brickler at the exhibit grand opening. His wife and family joined him as the CEO of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and staff from Meek-Eaton Southeastern Regional Black Archives Research Center and Museum spoke of his accomplishments.

"My father, and to a large extent, my mother honored in this way is very fulfilling. It shows a lot of the values that they believed in would be recognized," said David Brickler, son of Dr. Brickler. "His belief in education, his belief in entrepreneurial spirit- he started his own office, he started his own businesses- all of that being recognized is quite fulfilling. His belief in the African American community and that sacrifice for this community is important.

Dr. Brickler donated a pelvimeter to the museum. The medical instrument is used to measure women's pelvis'. It will be on display alongside a photo mosaic of Dr. Brickler and his contributions to the Tallahassee medical community.