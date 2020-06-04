FAMU Board of Trustees approves move to SWAC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida A&M Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the university to leave the MEAC conference and join the SWAC Conference.

This approval keeps FAMU on schedule to withdraw by July 1. If the Rattlers submit the letter of resignation after July 1, they would have to pay a $500,000 penalty because the date would be within a year of their expected departure date.

The penalty for giving at least one-year notice is $250,000. The penalty will be paid out of the FAMU's expected MEAC Conference distribution for 2020.

WCTV spoke with athletic director Kortne Gosha shortly after the meeting and he said the process of moving conferences was "moving forward."

Gosha also said this decision, "Was not a slight to the MEAC Conference," and he praised the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for being a "trailblazer."

He added that this decision was purely for "financial sustainability."

Also on Wednesday, during the committee meeting, President Larry Robinson was asked directly if he supported the move and he said, "Yes."

FAMU will compete in the MEAC for the 2020-2021 academic year and officially be apart of the SWAC on July, 1, 2021.