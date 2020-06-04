Advertisement

FAMU Board of Trustees approves move to SWAC

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida A&M Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the university to leave the MEAC conference and join the SWAC Conference.

This approval keeps FAMU on schedule to withdraw by July 1. If the Rattlers submit the letter of resignation after July 1, they would have to pay a $500,000 penalty because the date would be within a year of their expected departure date.

The penalty for giving at least one-year notice is $250,000. The penalty will be paid out of the FAMU's expected MEAC Conference distribution for 2020.

WCTV spoke with athletic director Kortne Gosha shortly after the meeting and he said the process of moving conferences was "moving forward."

Gosha also said this decision, "Was not a slight to the MEAC Conference," and he praised the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for being a "trailblazer."

He added that this decision was purely for "financial sustainability."

On Wednesday, the action item advanced out of the

after receiving a 5-0 "up vote."

Also on Wednesday, during the committee meeting, President Larry Robinson was asked directly if he supported the move and he said, "Yes."

FAMU will compete in the MEAC for the 2020-2021 academic year and officially be apart of the SWAC on July, 1, 2021.

This is a developing story. Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

After first title appearance, Florida High looks to reach top in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High cannot wait for the start of the season after a 2019 campaign to remember.

College

Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Three Rattlers players earn preseason All-American honors

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Three Florida A&M football players were named preseason All-Americans honors from the College Sports Journal Preseason FCS All-America Team.

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Smith reflects on making history for Valdosta High volleyball

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School senior Kemari Smith made history by becoming the first volleyball player in school history to ever sign a college scholarship.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU AD: ‘All indications look like’ homecoming will happen

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On a Zoom call hosted by Florida A&M on Wednesday, Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said all indications look like FAMU will have homecoming this year.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

FHSAA Board makes football rule change, adds two girls sports

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On June 9, the Florida High School Association added two sports and added a major rule for football.

Sports

NASCAR removing Confederate flags from all events and properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By CBS17.com
NASCAR has made a move to ban Confederate flag displays at all events and on its properties.

Sports

NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.