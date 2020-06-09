Walk-up COVID-19 testing site at FAMU closed Tuesday due to inclement weather

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Organizers of the COVID-19 testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium say the site will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The site is expected to open with its normal hours on Wednesday.

The site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., including weekends. Tests are free and a physician's note isn't required to get tested.

Residents can call the Leon County Health Department at 850-404-6399 to schedule an appointment.

Organizers say test results should be returned in a minimum of 72 hours.

The Leon County Health Department will notify those whose test return positive, while Bond Community Health Center staff will inform people whose test come back negative.

