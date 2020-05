By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, schools are having to find new ways to celebrate their seniors.

FAMU DRS is displaying their 2020 class for all to see.

Administrators created vinyl signs with pictures of each and every senior.

The school posted the signs along the fence on Orange Avenue in one of the many ways the community is coming together to support and show love to this year's graduating class.