FAMU, FSU and TCC celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Young Ladies from around the Big Bend area showed that they just want to play with drones.

They delved deeper into the popular world of STEM, which stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math, while gathered at Florida A&M University's International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

WCTV Meteorologist Hannah Messier spoke to students about why it's now "really cool" to be a science nerd.

The girls met with women from different STEM fields, who had the chance to share their enthusiasm for the natural world.

"They see that, whether or not they respond in an equally passionate way, they see it and they see the excitement and that it's OK to be nerdy," Dr. Trina Merrick says. "It's OK to be excited about something that maybe if everyone they know is excited about."

Students participated in many activities the scientists brought, including playing with drones, mixing oil and water and working with robots.

Middle school student Trinity Griffin was excited to interact with the researchers. She says she looks forward to a future career in STEM.

"Chemistry and Biology I guess," Griffin says. "Because I've always wanted to be a scientist, I have decided on that. But, I guess, learning about what makes different things tick."

Inspiring girls like Griffin is why researchers came to the event.

"It's passing it on and the passion for conservation and the passion for research and STEM, passing it on to a new generation of people," Merrick says. "People who are going to take it much further than we have and do a lot more with it."

These young women say they're ready to don their lab coats.

"We need more women to inspire other women," Griffin says. "To do more and to change the world, and it definitely inspired me because I do want to change the world."

