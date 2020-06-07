Advertisement

FAMU Hall of Fame legend Ken Riley passes away at 72

FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley waves to the crowd during a halftime 50th anniversary ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cincinnati. Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&amp;amp;M, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, the university announced. He was 72.(AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley waves to the crowd during a halftime 50th anniversary ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cincinnati. Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&amp;amp;M, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, the university announced. He was 72.(AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida A&M Football legend Ken Riley passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 72 according to a release from the university. The former Rattler Quarterback, Head Coach and Athletic director was one of the cornerstones of FAMU athletics and beyond throughout his historic 15 year career in the National Football League.

Riley played all four years under center on The Hill and was a sixth round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1969. Riley would convert to cornerback, where he would remain his entire career in the NFL, finishing has time in pro football with 65 interceptions, currently fifth all-time. He remains the only corner in the top five of the category to not be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After his decade and a half of playing in the pros Riley would become a coach, eventually becoming the head man at FAMU in 1986. In eight seasons on the sideline at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Riley’s Rattlers would win two MEAC titles with coach himself being named the conference’s Coach of the Year twice.

Riley would finish his career as a coach with a 48-39-2 record before serving as Athletic Director from 1993-2004.

Riley’s accolades are plentiful, a Rhodes Scholar candidate as a student, a three time All-Pro, a FAMU Hall of Famer and a Black College Football Hall of Famer.

"I woke up this morning with a heavy heart as I learned of the passing of FAMU and NFL great Ken Riley," FAMU Head Football Coach Willie Simmons said in a statement released by the school. "Coach Riley was one of the first to welcome me to the FAMULY and having him speak to our team before our first Orange and Green game is definitely at the top of my list of unforgettable moments as head coach here at FAMU. My deepest condolences go out to his family and we as football community will surely honor his memory."

EDIT

:

The original release had his age at 78. This article has been amended to correct his age.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

After first title appearance, Florida High looks to reach top in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High cannot wait for the start of the season after a 2019 campaign to remember.

College

Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Three Rattlers players earn preseason All-American honors

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Three Florida A&M football players were named preseason All-Americans honors from the College Sports Journal Preseason FCS All-America Team.

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Smith reflects on making history for Valdosta High volleyball

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Valdosta High School senior Kemari Smith made history by becoming the first volleyball player in school history to ever sign a college scholarship.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU AD: ‘All indications look like’ homecoming will happen

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On a Zoom call hosted by Florida A&M on Wednesday, Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said all indications look like FAMU will have homecoming this year.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

FHSAA Board makes football rule change, adds two girls sports

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On June 9, the Florida High School Association added two sports and added a major rule for football.

Sports

NASCAR removing Confederate flags from all events and properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By CBS17.com
NASCAR has made a move to ban Confederate flag displays at all events and on its properties.

Sports

NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.