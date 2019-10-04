FAMU Homecoming 2019 weekend festivities underway

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Rattlers are raving in Tallahassee as Florida A&M University kicks off its 2019 Homecoming weekend.

Thousands of alumni and supporters returned to campus to enjoy the great food and vendors. The streets of campus were lined with merchandise as vendors sought the attention of Rattlers.

"Every year it's amazing. Every year it gets better," said alumni Shakaye Peters.

Shakaye's mother, Mary Peters, is also a FAMU alumni. To them, homecoming is about family and legacy.

"It's just great to be back and see everybody, see everybody in good spirits," Peters said. "Everybody is here supporting the university. We just celebrated 132 years, and we're all excited to see another 132 years."

Linda Peterson is another loyal Rattler thrilled to be back on campus.

"It feels marvelous. It is second to none," she said. "The FAMU experience is one that everybody should enjoy at least once in their life."

This is freshman Maya Solomon's first FAMU homecoming experience.

"I went to the housing step show, the comedy show," Solomon said. "I'm so excited to participate. I'm excited for the game, I'm excited for the gospel concert. I'm ready for everything."

At Friday's convocation, FAMU leaders announced that $11.6 million was raised for the university.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

