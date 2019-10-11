FAMU Homecoming parade hits the streets

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 5, 2019

Tallahassee, FL (WCTV) - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University capped off its 2019 homecoming week with a fun-filled parade and tailgate before the big game.

The game may stand as the main attraction for homecoming week but to alumni, students and staff, they know that the events before and after the game are the true homecoming moments.

"As you can see its tradition, its festive, and its good and wholesome fun," says FAMU alum Stacey Pugh.

It is a tradition that Alumni plan each and every year to attend because to them it's always a once in a lifetime event. From the east coast to the west coast, FAMU alumni pack themselves into Tallahassee for an experience that's better than the year before.

Alum Richardson Anderson says, "It is an annual event for me, so I try to make it every year to homecoming."

So many FAMU alumni come back because they bleed orange and green and because their Rattler family is unlike any other. A family that is built on generations and generations of FAMU blood.

"To be a rattler, it means a whole lot to me and my family. We have about four generations of rattlers and it's in our blood," says FAMU alum Roy Moore.

The rattlers defeated North Carolina Central 28-21 to prove as always, "the rattlers will strike, strike and strike again."

