FAMU Hosts "Fan Day" in the Al Lawson Center

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FAMU Football hosts "Fan Day" yesterday (8/17) in the Al Lawson Center right after their first scrimmage game.

Right before Fan Day festivities, boosters, fans, and the Marching 100 gathered for the Kickoff Luncheon to help ring in the new season. WCTV also in attendance.

During fan day, attendees were able to meet with the players and coaches and even get some items autographed by the team. FAMU Quarterback Ryan Stanley spoke with WCTV about his experience during fan day. He says it's all about giving back to the "fans that come out and sit on the bleachers on those hot Saturdays." He added it's a great way to show some "gratitude to the great fans we have."

FAMU even got to show off their new threads, which sports a 150 patch, commemorating the 150th anniversary of college football.