Tallahassee Police: Victim suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting on Hudson Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department has announced further details regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of Hudson Street on Tuesday.

TPD says a shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area.

Officials say while officers were on the scene, a call came into TPD that a victim who had been shot had arrived at a local hospital.

Police say the victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

TPD says the investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD did not give a description of any suspects in their release.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Jakes and Patterson Street, according to an alert the Florida A&M University Police Department sent.

The alert says police are looking for two black men in their 20's in connection to this shooting. Both suspects have medium length dreads, and one of them was wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt.

Both suspects were last seen traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the FAMU PD alert.

At this point, WCTV is still working to find out how many people were hurt and what the severity of their injuries are.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Tallahassee police at 850-606-5800.

