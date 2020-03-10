FAMU Spring Game to be held without fans due to coronavirus precautions

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In a release sent to WCTV on Tuesday afternoon, FAMU says their March 28 Orange and Green Spring Game will be played without fans as part of safety precautions taken due to the coronavirus.

FAMU's statement says other on-campus events, such as Spring Preview, Sound the Alarm, Be Out Day and STEM Day, will also be impacted. Preparations are also underway to move classes online.

The school says other sporting events will be held as schedule.