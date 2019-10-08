FAMU, UCF set to duel in Orlando in 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M Rattlers will once again head to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights, according to the UCF athletic department.

The matchup is set for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

According to FBSSchedules.com, the Rattlers' meeting with UCF is just the second confirmed game of the season, along with the September 12 road meeting with the Southern Jaguars.

The Rattlers opened this season against the Knights and were throttled, 62-0, at Spectrum Stadium.

The all-time series between the two programs is tied, 1-1.