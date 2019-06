By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the appointment of Anthony Miller to the Leon County Court.

Miller, 48, has served as the General Counsel and Chief Ethics Officer for Florida’s Agency for State Technology since 2017.

He is a graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and Florida State University’s College of Law.

Miller fills the seat left open by Judge Stephen Everett.