FAMU and FSU announce commencement and summer class plans

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- College campuses around the state are closed due to the coronavirus, but they are working to accommodate their students as best as they can.

After a physical graduation ceremony was canceled for seniors at both Florida State and Florida A&M universities, each school announced Thursday that a virtual ceremony will happen in its place.

“We typically have four very large celebrations in the spring," said FSU's Academic Affairs Provost Sally McRorie. "This year we’ll just have the one virtual.”

FSU says its ceremony will take place Saturday, May 2 at 2 pm, while FAMU announced their commencement plans via a virtual town hall meeting.

“We plan to acknowledge your accomplishments with a closed captioned virtual ceremony that will air on Saturday, May 9 at 10 am via a YouTube platform," said FAMU's Faculty Development Program Director Dr. Genyne Boston. "This virtual ceremony is going to allow us to celebrate all of our graduates using a safe and modified version of the traditional ceremony.”

McRorie says that she knows a virtual ceremony isn’t the same as the real thing but hopes the virtual ceremony is a good representation of how wonderful the graduation ceremony should be.

For the summer terms, remote learning will continue as each university prepares the incoming freshmen for the change.

“We’re doing a really wonderful virtual orientation for our students," said McRorie. "We think that it’s not the same as coming to our beautiful campus that is Florida State, but it will give them a very good sense of all the things they need to be paying attention to.”

The schools are also working with students to retrieve their items from campuses. FSU is preparing to send out a plan for their students to have items shipped to them or put into storage for them to retrieve when campus reopens.

Meanwhile, FAMU says its students should schedule a time for pickup between May 1 and May 16.

“To maintain social distancing practices on campus, residents must move out during their scheduled date and time, said FAMU's Student Affairs VP Dr. William Hudson. "FAMU will end all current housing agreements on Saturday May 2, 2020.”

Both schools are still waiting to make plans for fall and will continue to follow CDC and Florida education system guidelines.