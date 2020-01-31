FAMU announces 2020 football schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 31, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has released their 2020 football schedule, which includes only three true home games at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Those three home games are the MEAC opener against South Carolina State on September 19, a matchup against Norfolk State the next weekend (Sept. 26) and Morgan State on October 24.

FAMU opens the season on Sept. 5 in a neutral site game against Albany State in Miami as part of the return of the Orange Blossom Classic, which was last played in 1978.

After their clash with the Rams, the Rattlers head to Baton Rouge to take on Southern on Sept. 12.

The two-game homestand against S.C. State and Norfolk State is followed by a three-game road trip, taking the Fangs to N.C. Central (Oct. 3), UCF (Oct. 10) and N.C. A&T (Oct. 17).

FAMU's final home game of the season against Morgan State comes before ending the year with trips to Delware State (Oct. 31) and Howard (November 14), sandwiched between the bye week on Nov. 7.

FAMU ends the year against Bethune-Cookman at the Florida Classic.

