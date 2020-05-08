FAMU announces future football game against Troy

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has announced a future football game against Troy University to be played in 2024.

FAMU says they will go to Troy to take on the Troy Trojans on August 31, 2024.

FAMU Football Announces Game Against Troy in 2024 https://t.co/FljSNa5RVr — FAMU Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) May 8, 2020

“We are excited to renew this series with Troy,” FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “We’re looking forward to playing a regional game against a very good FBS opponent.”

The matchup against the Trojans will mark the first meeting between the two programs since 2018. Troy holds the all-time series record against FAMU, 4-2.

According to FBSchedules.com, FAMU's matchup with Troy is the second game in 2024 officially on the books, along with a Sept. 7 game at Miami.