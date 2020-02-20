FAMU announces schedule update, will host Eastern Illinois this weekend

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has announced a change to their schedule, adding three home games at Moore-Kittles Field against Eastern Illinois set to take place this weekend.

FAMU was originally scheduled to play in Jackson, Mississippi at the Jackie Robinson Tournament, but heavy rains and flooding forced the tournament to be cancelled.

The Rattlers and Panthers are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at noon, followed by an 11 a.m. game on Sunday.

Following their weekend set with EIU, FAMU will head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators on Tuesday.

FAMU opened their 2020 campaign with three midweek games this past week, defeating South Florida on Opening Day Monday but fell to Mercer in two consecutive games.