FAMU athletes respond to Gov. DeSantis' pay for play proposal

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Pay for play: It's been a hot button issue for NCAA coaches, players and even politicians over the past few months.

Should student athletes be allowed to profit off their own likeness? Well, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the answer is yes.

DeSantis says he will use his authority to pass legislation in 2020 to allow Florida's collegiate athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness.

That issue, and DeSantis' comments, were a talking point at FAMU women's basketball media day on Thursday afternoon.

Players like grad transfer guard/forward Corey Staples says she's also in favor of the potential to make some extra pocket change.

"Yes, you know, you get the scholarship sometimes and it's free and it's a free ride but you would like to be able to benefit from your likeness," she said. "Say someone like myself has really no plans to go professional or anything like that, but to be able to get paid for that and to be able to just be rewarded in a way for everything you've given to an institution, why not?"

If passed, Florida HB 251 would forbid schools from enforcing an NCAA ban that disqualifies a student if they had received compensation for the use of their name, image or likeness.