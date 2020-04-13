FAMU athletics still meeting athletes needs despite COVID-19

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The coronavirus has caused the Florida A&M athletic department to quickly change how they continue to serve the needs of their student athletes.

The facilities at the university are closed until further notice. Athletic director Kortne Gosha said this situation is unique and unprecedented. He and his staff are trying to help any student that maybe in need.

"Life as we know for our student athletes," Gosha said, "Who are use to going to medical offices and going to our weight room has really been tough, For some of our student athletes these are the only options that they have. So, we have had to really roll our sleeves up and go to work and make sure that we've put our kids in opportunities to be successful."

Gosha said outside of athletics, FAMU is continuing to work with student-athletes in the classroom to make sure they are academically eligible when sports return.

