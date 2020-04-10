FAMU athletics to hold virtual student-athlete graduation

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M athletics department will host a virtual graduation for the senior student athletes.

The celebration will take place on May 1 via the universities athletics' sponsored Facebook and Instagram pages.

"It was very important that we specifically honored our senior student-athletes for their service and dedication, to graduate but compete at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics,” FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha said. “Our kids have been through a lot and obviously for some of them the abrupt ending due to COVID-19, was not the way we all imagined in their final chapters of athletics at FAMU. I am so proud to serve these young men and women and very proud to celebrate their accomplishments and continue the rich traditions as a Rattler. We wish them nothing but the best, as they transition into their next chapters of life."

FAMU is still deciding what time the event will start.