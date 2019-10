By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has announced their football game on Saturday against North Carolina A&T on Saturday will not be played as a safety precaution due to forecasted inclement weather.

FAMU says the university will make an official statement on Friday as to whether the game will be rescheduled.