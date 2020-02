By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 7, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) - Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons stopped by the Gadsden County jail Thursday to give words of inspiration to inmates.

The goal of the trip was to motivate a group of male inmates to believe they were all born winners no matter their current circumstances. Simmons told the inmates that it is their choice to make it to the finish line.

The photos below were provided to WCTV by the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.