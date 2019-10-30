FAMU considering cutting programs to balance athletic budget

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M Athletics department is considering eliminating programs to help balance their budget, according to a presentation delivered to the Board of Governors on Wednesday.

FAMU has already taken steps to balance their budget, like institute a hiring freeze, but says more needs to be done.

The university says there is currently an identified gap of $2.5 million between athletic revenues and expenses, and says the current budget of $9.85 million is "unattainable without immediate elimination of sports".

FAMU athletics has confirmed to WCTV that part of the budget cuts will be reducing the men's athletic programs by two, although it is not yet known which programs will be cut.

FAMU currently fields seven men's programs; baseball, basketball, cross country, football golf, tennis and track/field.

Men's programs are likely on the chopping block over women's programs to stay in line with Title IX regulations and be able to field a football team.

The university tells WCTV an announcement on which programs will be cut will come later this week.

The document presented to the Board of Governors can be found attached to this story: It can be found at the bottom for mobile users and at the top right for desktop users.

This is a developing story