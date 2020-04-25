FAMU coronavirus testing site now open at Bragg Stadium

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — FAMU's coronavirus walk-up testing site opening Saturday morning.

Folks lining up, over an hour before the site officially opened.

People from the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and Alabama scheduling appointments for the Covid-19 test.

At this site, the test is both free and does not require a doctor's referral.

Dr. Temple O. Robinson, CEO of Bond Community Health Center, is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the community resource.

"I don't want people to be nervous about the test," she says. "Someone asked me this morning, 'Is it uncomfortable?' I said, 'Yes, but not as uncomfortable as going on a ventilator.'" Dr. Robinson is welcoming the Capital City to, "Come get the test. It's very quick, it's very slick and when you're done, you're done."

The testing site will be open every day for the next two weeks, with a maximum of 200 tests per day.

Test results will be delivered, positive or negative, in a minimum of 72 hours.

Positive test results will be delivered by the Leon County Health Department, while negative test results will be delivered by the Bond Community Health Center.

All those tested are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

