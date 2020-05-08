FAMU coronavirus testing site reducing hours on Mother's Day

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Organizers of the COVID-19 walk-up testing site at Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium say the site's hours will be reduced on Mother's Day.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

Normal hours will resume on Monday, May 11. The stadium is located at 1500 Wahnish Way.

People who think they have COVID-19 symptoms can book an appointment or walk up for testing. Call 850-404-399 to schedule an appointment. No doctor's referral is needed.

The Florida National Guard on Leon County Department of Health are helping FAMU conduct the tests.

The site will continue operating until at least May 14, and it may be extended longer on a weekly basis depending on the traffic.

Since the site opened on April 25, more than 2,500 tests have been completed, organizers say. The operation has the capacity to conduct 300 tests daily.

