FAMU creates virtual tour to welcome students to campus

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2020

With Covid-19 cancelling Florida A&M University's March 28th Spring Preview, FAMU is launching a new way for students to digitally visit campus.

The virtual tour will offer future rattlers more information on student life, academic programs, career opportunities and allow students to meet the deans of each school; a feature that university officials hope will help students put a face to the name, before the fall semester.

"At FAMU, we feel like we're one big happy family," says Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. William Hudson Jr. "So being able to see the deans, see the President, including myself, provides students with an opportunity to put a name and face together. That establishes a connection with those students"...

The virtual preview is set to launch on Monday, May 4th.

Future Rattlers and parents can view the tour on FAMU's official Youtube, FAMUTUBE1887, or the university's website.

