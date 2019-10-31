FAMU cuts men's tennis and cross country programs to balance athletic budget

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida A&M University Athletics department has announced its men's tennis and men's cross country programs will be eliminated in June 2020 to help balance its budget.

The department says it has a projected $2.4 million deficit. The university said each team has six student-athletes who will maintain scholarships if they continue to meet academic standards.

The men's track coach will continue coaching other teams, including rack and field sports. The men's tennis coach has been working as a volunteer, and the position won't be filled when the program is cut.

The university says the cost savings of eliminating the programs was presented to FAMU's Board of Trustees during its September meeting and the Board of Governors at its meeting in October.

University leaders started developing a plan to balance the athletic budget over the summer, the school says.

The cuts will leave FAMU with five men's programs; baseball, basketball, football, tennis and track/field.

FAMU's full release can be seen below:

