FAMU donates medical supplies to TMH

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida A&M University's Student Health Services is donating supplies to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare as the spread of coronavirus continues in the state.

The donated supplies include a box of booties, N95 respirators, bouffant caps, a box of surgical masks with visors, a box of splash shields, 150 fluid resistant/isolation gowns, and 35 Safepaq Protection Kits, each of which includes coveralls, gloves, booties and a N95 respirator.

The donations were made after TMH reached out to FAMU President Larry Robinson, according to the press release.

The supplies are housed in the on-campus clinic, which Student Health Services director Tanya Tatum leads.

“The fight against the spread of the coronavirus is a community effort. Florida A&M University is an important part of this community, and we are prepared to do all we can to protect health care workers who are on the front line of this pandemic,” Tatum said. “Given reports of the shortages of supplies, we wanted to share what we could with our front-line responders. It will make a difference.”

FAMU moved to online only classes due to coronavirus on March 23. As of Tuesday, 300 students are still in dorms. FAMU has distributed more than 200 laptops to help faculty with remote instruction.

