FAMU donates ventilators to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With hospitals' need for ventilators rising, Florida A&M is lending a hand.

The school donated four ventilators to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Respiratory therapy students at FAMU practiced using the ventilators for class.

However, with students learning remotely, the school was more than willing to donate the vital medical equipment.

"We have ventilators we said here take them, use them. That's a good feeling. The sad part is the crisis that we're in, the reason we have extended ourselves." Dr. Cynthia Hughes, the Dean of Allied Health Sciences at FAMU said.

A few alumni from FAMU’s respiratory therapy program are working on the pandemic's front line at TMH.

