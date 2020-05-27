FAMU earns first preseason Top 25 ranking

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M has garnered their first preseason Top 25 ranking from HERO Sports, which published their preseason FCS Top 25 on Wednesday.

HERO Sports ranked FAMU as the 20th best team at the FCS level.

The Rattlers are coming off a 7-1 finish in the MEAC and 9-2 2019 campaign overall. FAMU's stellar record in the MEAC was the conference's best, but the team was ineligible for the league championship and postseason play.

FAMU is one of two MEAC teams to garner a ranking by HERO, alongside North Carolina A&T, who came in at #19.

FAMU is slated to kick off their 2020 season on September 6 at the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami against Albany State.