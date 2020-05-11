FAMU extends walk up testing to 400 per day

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M says their walk-up testing site will now be conducting as many as 400 tests a day and has announced it will be in operation until at least May 21.

“The expansion to May 21 is indicative of the continued need for testing in our county,” said Cynthia Harris, Ph.D., director of the FAMU Public Health Institute and one of the organizers of the Bragg Memorial Stadium test site. “The increase in capacity to test up to 400 people per day is also indicative of the need for testing. We want to be in a position so we don’t have to turn anybody away on any given day. We will continue to serve the residents of Tallahassee and any outlying areas with compassion and love.”