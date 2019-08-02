FAMU family: Mother and five children now alumns

By: Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than 300 graduates from more than 13 different departments at Florida A&M University walked the stage on Friday to collect their undergrad, graduate and law degrees. For one family inside the Al Lawson Center, it was a celebrated tradition.

"It means everything to me. We have a whole line of education in our family," said Jade Smith. "My mom has her doctorates, so, we are following the line."

Jade graduated with her Masters in education. She is the fifth of nine children to do so at FAMU, following in their mother's footsteps.

"The greatest leadership in any parent is that you lead by example," said Dr. Vivian Wilson.

Wilson not only paved the path for her children, but acted as their cheerleader along the way.

"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Sit in the shade and have a good time with it.," Wilson said.

"She motivated me and kept telling me to never give up, to keep on pushing," said Smith.

The family said they hope it is a tradition that will carry on for future generations.