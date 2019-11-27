FAMU grad student provides Thanksgiving meals for students

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A second-year graduate student at FAMU organized a Thanksgiving dinner for students.

It was called, "Rattlers' Home for the Holidays."

Brianna Collins wanted to provide a place for students who were not able to go home for Thanksgiving.

There was plenty ham and turkey, mac and cheese, greens and green beans, and much more.

"It feels very rewarding because I already knew that once I graduated and made it big that I would give back to FAMU but I never knew that I could do it now as a student. So it feels very rewarding to be able to give back to my community," Brianna said.

This was community project Brianna implemented through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Hennessy Fellows program.

Brianna, an inaugural fellow, secured funds through the program to implement her idea.

"This project was created to celebrate the holidays with FAMU-ly and to increase the sense of belonging for FAMU Rattlers during the holiday season," She said.

Rattlers' Home for the Holidays Thanksgiving Dinner was held on Wednesday, November 27 from noon to 3 p.m. at Phase III in the assembly room.

The dinner was free to attend and included games and other entertainment.

The TMCF Hennessy Fellows Program awards high-achieving graduate students from historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) with curated corporate development experiences as well as financial assistance.

Brianna plans to do a free dinner again in December for Christmas, and another in April for Easter.

