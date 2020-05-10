FAMU graduates reflect on their journey to a major milestone

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 09, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Saturday morning, FAMU hosted their first virtual commencement ceremony for their spring graduates.

This gave their students the opportunity to relish in their achievements and a chance to officially call themselves FAMU alum.

The journey to the graduation however, was a bumpy one.

“Okay I get to relax at home, maybe get some schoolwork done but I get to relax at home for another week and this will all blow over," said FAMU graduate Timothy Webb Jr. "But then it didn’t blow over.”

Webb describes the moment he realized he wouldn’t be able to go back to campus. For most, this means missing a chance to say goodbye.

“Now I’m like trying to scramble to do weekend lunch dates and stuff to see them and say goodbye, said spring graduate Simone Williams. "Some of them are moving on to different places and so I wish I would’ve had a chance to talk to them.”

Frustration then started to build after it was announced that the in-person spring graduation would be cancelled.

“It didn’t really register for like a few days and then finally I was like man I’m really not walking," said Webb. "I was kind of bummed out for a while. I was bummed out and a little frustrated.”

But Saturday's virtual graduation gave students a chance to celebrate with their loved ones and get closure.

“I’m just very appreciative that there is even some type of graduation that they said hey your efforts were not forgotten and your hard work was not forgotten," explained Webb.

Williams was able to live-stream the graduation with her family and was glad they be with her virtually as her name was called.

“We were talking about who’s pictures were so cute and they cheered for me when they saw mine so that was nice," said Williams.

The class of 2020 is now able to reflect on their achievements as graduates.

“I just want to say that we did this, we’re finally here. Keep pushing because I feel like this honestly builds character," Webb exclaims.

Character built on a rattler bond with a FAMUily that will now last forever.

The FAMU administrators says they still plan on having a in-person celebration in the near future.

