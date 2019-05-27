FAMU headed to Atlanta for NCAA baseball Regionals

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida A&M baseball team is headed to Atlanta, Georgia for the Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech.

FAMU is the #4 seed in the regional and will play Georgia Tech in their first game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The other two teams in the regional are Costal Carolina and Auburn.

This season marks the first time since 2015 that the Rattlers will participate the NCAA tournament.

The Rattlers defeated Norfolk State in consecutive games to win the MEAC title.

The Atlanta regional is paired with the Chapel Hill Regional.