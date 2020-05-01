FAMU honors senior student-athletes through virtual celebration

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Friday, Florida A&M University hosted a virtual celebration for the school's senior student athletes.

The ceremony was streamed on the athletics' Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Each sport took the time to honor their seniors, with the current head coach for team saying a few words about each graduates.

"When you come to FAMU, we talk about two things," Rattlers head football coach Willie Simmons said. "We talk about rings and degrees. Obviously, the guys that have put the blood sweat and tears into this program are now seeing those things come to fruition.

Athletic Director Kortne Gosha added we wish them nothing but the best as they transition to the next chapters of life.

