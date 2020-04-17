FAMU hoops home success laying foundation for future

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For much of the 2010's, Florida A&M men's basketball made history. For many of the wrong reasons.

That is, until, Robert McCullum came to town.

Now, fresh off the school's first undefeated home schedule in 31 seasons, his squad is being honored with a rebroadcast of many of the Rattlers' eight wins at the Lawson Center in 2019/20.

"It means a great deal, it really does," McCullum said via video messaging on Friday. "You feel so good for your players who've invested so much. Feel good about our fans, students, those people that've been so supportive."

The unblemished mark at the Snake Pit further relays the progression of the Rattler program, who beat a Power 5 program for the first time ever and finished the season in the thick of the MEAC race, all despite being banned from the postseason.

"The fact that we did that knowing in the background we couldn't got to postseason play and, unfortunately, we had to deal with the same setback the previous year but for a different reason," McCullum explained. "So I think the fact that we handled it better is a testament how much our guys grew. Their maturity."

But, as the dark clouds clear from the horizon, a bright future beams ahead, built on the back of a team that never said die.

"That means more television opportunities, it means more scheduling opportunities which, in turn, can create more financial gains."

FAMU will be rebroadcasting games throughout April and into early May on their social channels. For more information, click here.