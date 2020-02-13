FAMU hosts 'African Americans and the Vote' town hall

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tradition continued at Florida A&M University with the annual Black History Month Town Hall.

On Thursday, panelists took the stage at Lee Hall to inspire students to make a change. University officials, professors and NAACP National Director Tiffany Loftin spoke to an audience of dozens of students on civic engagement and the importance of voting.

This year's theme was "African Americans and the Vote."

Dr. Kimberly Brown Pellum is an Assistant Professor of History at FAMU. She says 2020 is a pivotal year, since it's the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. She encouraged students and voters to look back on the historical context of the upcoming presidential election.

Pellum says several revolutions throughout American history have rested on the shoulders of young people, so speaking to college students at the event was important to her.

"Anything under the sun as it relates to revolution has always been led by young people," Pellum says. "As an institution of higher learning, it's our responsibility to lay that tradition out for our students, and help them to see themselves as a part of that larger narrative."

Panelists say they hope students leave the event feeling inspired to change the world, and recognize themselves as a part of it.

