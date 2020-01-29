FAMU hosts career & internship expo

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- More than 120 entities ready to hire Rattlers visited Florida A&M University's campus on Wednesday.

Companies such as Amazon, banks, manufacturers, law enforcement, federal, state, county and city agencies, and much more were available at the career and internship expo.

Grad student Bianca Farmer will get her degree this summer. She says she appreciates this opportunity.

"I think it's phenomenal to bring the other companies here that we can't normally go out and talk to," she says. "I think it's great. It's hands on. I'm getting to talk to the representatives and they're very friendly and helpful. So I think it's a fabulous opportunity."

The expo was held at the Lawson Center on FAMU's campus from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Administrators expected 800 to 1,000 students to attend.

