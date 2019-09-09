FAMU improves two spots in HBCU rankings

By: Fletcher Keel | WCVTV Eyewitness News

September 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M University has maintained their #2 ranking as a public Historically Black College and University and moved up two slots to #7 to remain the top 10 of all public and private HBCU's, according to the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

“These rankings are an indication of the excellent work of faculty, staff, administrators and, most importantly, our students themselves,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “We continue to implement innovative and time-proven strategies to ensure the success of our students in every aspect of their lives.”

FAMU is behind only North Carolina A&T (#6) in the public school rankings.

The top five HBCU's, according to the report, are Spelman College, Howard University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Hampton University and Morehouse College.

