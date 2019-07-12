FAMU installs historical marker at Lucy Moten Elementary School

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M University installed a historical marker at the Lucy Moten Elementary School on Friday, July 12th.

The building dates back to 1932.

It began as a practice school for training African American teachers.

The school was named for Lucy Ellen Moten, a Howard University graduate in 1870. She was a leader in education during the early 20th century.

Dr. Larry Robinson, the President of FAMU, said many leaders in academia came out of this school.

"As the president of the University part our job is to make sure we tell our story, not just for those who are here now in 2019, but that we preserve that for future generations who will be here as well," said Dr. Larry Robinson. "It makes me feel good to be able to lay this marker."

The ceremony included an invocation by Dr. James Moran, a welcome by Tommy Mitchell, and historical reflections on the school by Dr. Robinson.

Dr. David Jackson read the marker text, and alumni gave remarks. Those included Queen Bruton, FAMU High Class of 1947, Steven Beasley, FAMU High Class of 1960, and Michael Hart, a historic site specialist.

The building is now home to FAMU's Office of Recruitment.